Iran’s national university entrance exam begins with nearly one million test-takers

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran national university admission exam

The first round of Iran's 2025 national university entrance exam, Konkur, began on Thursday, with a total of 957,798 applicants having registered for this round, including 608,017 women (63 percent) and 349,781 men (37 percent).

Over 406,000 candidates sat for tests in humanities and mathematics/technical sciences across the nation on Thursday. The high-stakes exam, will continue on Friday for other disciplines.

Science Minister Hossein Simayi Sarraf assured exam security during an inspection at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, emphasizing, “All test booklets are personalized, and I guarantee no leaks occurred.”

“Advanced anti-cheating systems, including signal detectors, will identify violators, who face multi-year bans,” he explained.

Regarding Bandar Abbas test-takers near Saturday’s deadly port tragedy in southern Iran, he confirmed centers remain operational kilometers from the incident site, with emergency medical teams deployed.

In Iran, students typically take the university entrance exam after completing their 12-year school education, usually around age 18 when they graduate from high school.

Official results are anticipated within two months, with successful candidates eligible to begin university enrollment procedures after announcement.

