Iran National Innovation Fund to Attend Austria’s Global Innovation Summit 2021

The Global Innovation Summit 2021 (GIS 2021) virtual event will be held in the city of Graz, Austria, from May 18 to 20, 2021, under the slogan “Exploring New Perspectives”.

Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) as the most important player in the financing of TBF’s and innovation ecosystem in Iran will participate in this event to carry out its missions.

This event will be held under the supervision of the Austrian Research Development Institute (FFG), the Austrian Federal Ministry of Environment, Energy, Transport, Innovation and Technology and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs.

GIS 2021 provides an international meeting place for businesses, innovators, researchers and funding experts to network, share knowledge and develop new business ideas.

Attendees can also learn about world-wide business collaboration and funding opportunities in Eureka and Horizon Europe.

In this event, international speakers will share their inspirational stories of the journey and growth of their ideas and innovations.

The Global Innovation Summit with its focus on Green Transition, Digital Transformation and Post-COVID Era will give all audiences the chance to extend their network in their respective field of interest.

According to Ali Chegeni, INIF’s senior expert of international affairs, this 3-day event is held in cooperation with an executive partner from Iran- the Iranian Technology and Innovation Management Association- for the first time.

“INIF as the most important financial institution of the country’s innovation ecosystem, will participate in this event along with the world largest financial suppliers of Startups and SMEs and will have bilateral and multi-lateral online (virtual) meetings with experts, financing institutions as well as other actors of innovation ecosystem of different countries to commence mutual cooperation in various fields such as: Establishment of Joint Venture Funds, Technology Transfer, Financing Mutual High-Priority projects, etc.,’ he said.

3,000 people from 85 countries are expected to attend the event.

It should be noted that the platform of this event at www.GIS2021.com is now available for free to register and arrange bilateral (B2B) and specialized meetings.

Applicants are advised to select the Iranian Technology and Innovation Management Association (IR-IRAMOT) as their Local Support Office at the time of registration. Also, if you have any questions, you can call the association at (+9821)88615889 and to access the latest announcements and get the instructions, join the WhatsApp Group of Iran Executive Cooperation at yun.ir/yiwrv7 .