IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesSociety Iranians celebrate national festival of twins in Zanjan By IFP Editorial Staff May 13, 2023 Large numbers of Iranian twins, triplets, and multiples gather in the city of Zanjan, northwest of the capital Tehran, to celebrate the national festival of twins. More in pictures: 1 of 12 › Subscribe TagsIran in PhotosSociety and CultureZanjan Province Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles ‘Future is readable’: Iran capital hosts 34th edition of Tehran Int. Book Fair May 12, 2023 Iranian pop singer Hossein Zaman dies of cancer at 63 May 11, 2023 Intl. Wrestling Tournament, Takhti Cup May 8, 2023 Iran runners-up at IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia May 7, 2023 Tehran International Exhibition of Flowers and Plants May 6, 2023 Snow whitens Iranian town in spring May 5, 2023 Racing all the way south May 5, 2023 The season of tulips in western Iran May 4, 2023 Latest articles Daesh terrorist arrested by Iran security forces in SE border province May 13, 2023 Netanyahu attacked Gaza to divert attention away from Israeli crisis: Nasrallah May 13, 2023 Iran says necessary preparations made for re-opening of missions in Saudi Arabia May 13, 2023 Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 444 May 13, 2023 Top Palestinian commander killed in Israeli strike on Gaza May 12, 2023 Ankara accuses US of meddling in Turkey’s presidential vote May 12, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022