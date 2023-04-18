Iran marks National Army Day with nationwide military parades

Units from the Iranian four Army divisions, namely the Ground Force, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Air Defense, joined the parades across Iran on Tuesday morning.

In the capital, Tehran, a ceremony was held near the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, with the participation of senior government and military officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi.

The infantry marches were, however, called off this year, given the occasion’s coincidence with the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

During the ceremony, a wide range of military hardware, including missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, rifles, drones, fighter jets, radar systems and missile defense systems were put on display.

Meanwhile, dozens of fighter jets, including the domestically-developed aircraft and those bought from abroad, performed aerial maneuvers in the skies of Tehran.

In the south, the Navy held maritime parades featuring different types of vessels, including destroyers, in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Raisi warns enemies

Addressing the ceremony in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a warning to the extra-regional forces present in the region, especially those with the American military, saying it will be in their own interest if they leave as soon as possible.

“Enemies, particularly the Zionist regime, have very well received the message that even the smallest action against the country will be met with a crushing response from the Armed Forces and will lead to the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the president praised the Army’s gains and progress, describing it as a “strong barrier” against enemies, including counter-revolutionary and terror groups, and a guardian of the frontiers.

“Our Armed Forces build security for the region and the message of the Army Day is that of peace and friendship for the region,” he added.