Iranian speaker warns terrorism to boomerang on plotters

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned the attacks that terrorist groups have launched on Aleppo and other areas of northwestern Syria in recent days immediately after the establishment of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

He said the timing of the terrorist moves in Syria indicates a “Zionist-America plot” to make the region insecure.

Qalibaf stressed the need for regional parties to step in to thwart the “perilous plot” and counteract the terrorist moves in Syria and the region.

Reaffirming Iran’s resolute support for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the fight against terrorist groups, the speaker added, “The plotters of these measures (in Syria) must bear in mind that playing with the black card of terrorism will one day backfire on them on their own land.”

Terrorists led by the Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham armed group on Wednesday launched an offensive, capturing a dozen towns and villages in the northwestern province of Aleppo.

Syria’s military has announced a “temporary troop withdrawal” in Aleppo, saying dozens of its soldiers had been killed or wounded in fierce battles with “armed terrorist organizations” in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib over the previous few days and that it was now regrouping, redeploying troops to strengthen its defense lines as it prepared a “counterattack”.

The army announced the terrorists had entered large parts of Aleppo but army bombardment had stopped them from establishing fixed positions. It promised to “expel them and restore the control of the state… over the entire city and its countryside”.

Nearly a thousand foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists have been killed in Aleppo and Idlib in the past three days, according to Syrian media outlets. The terrorists have been killed by Syrian troops with Russian air support.