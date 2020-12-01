Iran MPs Okay Bill to Tackle Sanctions, Ordering Bans on Nuclear Inspections

Iranian lawmakers have approved the generalities of a draft bill aimed at tackling sanctions imposed on the country and preventing international inspectors from accessing the country’s nuclear facilities.

The bill instructs the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kilogrammes of 20%-enriched uranium annually and stockpile it in the country and use it for peaceful purposes as needed.

After the bill is signed into law, the government also has a duty to meet, fully and without delay, domestic industries’ need for uranium enriched up to a purity level of 20 percent and above for peaceful purposes.

Under the bill, the government would also be obliged to raise the country’s uranium enrichment and production to realize the enrichment capacity of 190 thousand separative work units (SWU).

The bill also requires the government to make use of advanced centrifuges, including IR6 and IR2M types.

The government will also be duty-bound to halt inspections of its nuclear sites which are beyond the Additional Protocol.

The double-urgency of the motion had already been approved on parliament floor. The move followed the assassination of eminent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the government believes the motion proposed by legislators is neither useful, nor necessary.

“Unfortunately, the viewpoints of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have not be incorporated into the Parliament’s recent legislation,” he said.

“We hope the Parliament will pay attention to the expert views of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the precise look which exists in the government and state institutions,” he added.

