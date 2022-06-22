Iranian VP says MPs withdraw support for minister of industries impeachment

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini added that the letter of impeachment had been signed by 36 lawmakers but 20 of them have withdrawn their support for the motion as of yesterday (Tuesday).

The Iranian vice president underlined that it is no time for impeachment. Earlier, an MP said that parliament’s presiding board had agreed to the impeachment and that the motion had been referred to the relevant commission.

The minister, Reza Fatemi-Amin, has been under fire for his handling of industries in Iran, particularly the auto-industry.

Car prices have been soaring since last year despite many efforts by the ministry of industries mines, and commerce to bring them under control. This is while the Iranian auto makers have been criticized for the low quality of their products including by Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.