Iran MPs warn of ‘humanitarian disaster’ in east due to water shortage

In a statement, the Iranian lawmakers said the Iranian and Afghan nations, which share one civilization and culture, have always stood by one another throughout history, ups and downs, and abundance and scarcity of water.

“Currently, the situation is so difficult for the honorable people of Sistan-and-Baluchestan that if water does not reach the region in three months, we have to wait for a humanitarian disaster in the east of the country,” the statement read.

The lawmakers also voiced support for the government’s firm stance against the Taliban government’s refusal to allow Iran’s access to its share of water from the Helmand River.

Tensions have been escalating between Iran and Afghanistan over the Taliban’s violations of the 1973 treaty on shared water resources.

As per the provisions of the treaty, Afghanistan is bound to release 820 million cubic meters of water from the Helmand River annually, but Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that Kabul has been withholding its share.

Iran has warned the Taliban that it will not hesitate to use pressure to make them respect the water rights of Iran.