Iran MP: US, Europe still willing for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Abolfazl Amoui, spokesperson of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the Jamaran news website on Tuesday that the American sides put the negotiations over restoring the Iran deal on hold two months ago “due its own domestic issues.”

“However, exchanges of views are continuing via the European mediators, and we understand from the positions we receive that the Americans and the Europeans are still willing for [achieving] an agreement” with Tehran on revitalizing the nuclear deal, Amoui said.

Elsewhere, the lawmaker criticized Europe’s “unconstructive” attempts to exert political pressure against Iran on the global stage, saying, however, that such struggles will do more harm to the interests of the Europeans rather than to those of the Iranian nation.

Adhering to double standards, Europeans are using human rights claims to advance their own political goals, Amoui said.

Unlike the Western claims, Iran attaches significance to the issue of human rights and is taking measures at home toward promoting them, he added.