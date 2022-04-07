Iran MP: Still no draft deal available to restore JCPOA

“When the minister of foreign affairs says there is no draft, why do we insist on saying that there is a draft? We have to wait for the process to be completed, and if we make a comment, we have to give our opinion after the outcome of these negotiations,” Ardeshir Motahhari told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday.

“We have to be careful in our statements until something is decided, because if we take a step in the wrong direction, it will weaken the negotiating team and even the minister of foreign affairs,” he added.

After months of intense negotiations, Iran and the P4+1 seem to have reached a make or break moment. Those involved in the talks say they are very close to a deal but there are still a few remaining gaps that have to be bridged.