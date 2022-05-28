Iran movie “Leila’s Brothers” wins Fipresci prize in Cannes

The critics’ jury awarded the film directed by Saeed Roustaee as best film in Cannes main competition, “for the director’s ability to craft an engaging story, very dense of cultural insights, drawing a microcosm of dysfunctional patriarchy.”

The Iranian film director presented his award to the bereaved people of Abadan over the deadly building collapse in the southern Iranian city.

Previous great filmmaker who won this award include David Lean for “Brief Encounter”, Luis Buñuel for “The Exterminating Angel”, Wim Wenders for “Paris, Texas”, Andrei Tarkovsky for “Nostalghia” and “The Sacrifice”, and Alain Resnais for “Hiroshima mon amour”.

Critics chosen by the Fipresci (The International Federation of Film Critics) have been giving out awards during film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Vienna International Film Festival, etc. since 1946