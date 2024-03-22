Friday, March 22, 2024
Iran’s Kanaani strongly condemns Moscow deadly terror incident

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on a shopping mall in Moscow that has killed and wounded a large number of Russian citizens.

Kanaani offered condolences to the government and people of Russia, particularly the families of the victims.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by Russia in the face of this tragic incident.

Gunmen burst into a big shopping mall and concert complex in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported at least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the “terrorist attack” at the Crocus City Hall, northwest of Moscow.

