Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Iran minister of industry, mine, and trade survives impeachment

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian minister of industry, mine, and trade, Reza Fatemi Amin, has survived an impeachment vote at the Parliament.

During a session at the Parliament on Tuesday, 182 lawmakers voted against removing Fatemi, and 84 voted in favor. Six MPs also abstained.

Before ballots were cast, members of Parliament for and against Fatemi’s impeachment took the podium to make their cases.

Fatemi himself also spoke to defend his record.

Lawmakers advocating Fatemi’s impeachment and removal complained about his failure to rein in corruption at the crucial and vast ministry.

Most of them brought up “widespread inefficiency at Iran’s two state car manufacturing giants and Fatemi’s alleged failure to fix their practices and bring down incredibly high car prices.”

