Iran snatches Men’s Indoor Hockey Asia Cup for 9th time

In previous matches, the Iranian team beat Singapore (8-0), Thailand (10-4), Tajikistan (37-0), Kazakhstan (5-3) and drew with Malaysia (3-3).

Meanwhile, Iranian hockey player Amirmahdi Mirzakhani was named as the tournament’s top goal scorer with 24 goals.

Host Kazakhstan came third, beating Thailand 7-2 earlier in the day.

The tournament happened from May 21 to 25 in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan.

Iran and Malaysia also secured their spot in the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia.

The competitions are slated for February 3 to 9, 2025.

Iran has the most decorated team in the tournament as they have won nine out of 10 tournaments.