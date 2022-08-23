Iranian footballer Mehdi Tarmei on UEFA list of best goal scorers

Mehdi Taremi plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) ranks first in the UEFA Champions League’s tweet with 31 goals.

Mbappé’s fellow French footballer Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) comes second with 27 goals.

While Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi ranks sixth with 22 goals.

Taremi is higher in the list than Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Earlier last year, Taremi was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.