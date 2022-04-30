Saturday, April 30, 2022
Iran marks National Persian Gulf Day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Persian Gulf

The National Persian Gulf Day is an auspicious innovation meant to honor the Persian Gulf’s history and civilization and the historical names of waters to the south of Iran.

The day is marked on April 30.

