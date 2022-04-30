Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. IFP ExclusivePhoto of the Day Iran marks National Persian Gulf Day By IFP Editorial Staff April 30, 2022 The National Persian Gulf Day is an auspicious innovation meant to honor the Persian Gulf’s history and civilization and the historical names of waters to the south of Iran. The day is marked on April 30. › Subscribe TagsPersian Gulf Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Iran marks National Persian Gulf Day April 30, 2022 IRGC seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf April 9, 2022 Iran to begin development of joint Arash gas field in Persian Gulf soon April 3, 2022 IRGC Navy cmdr.: Security of Persian Gulf Iran’s red line March 19, 2022 UAE vessel sinks near Iran port; all but one rescued March 17, 2022 Khatibzadeh: Iran seeks strengthening friendship with regional countries March 16, 2022 Oil spill inflicts environmental damage on Bushehr shores in Persian Gulf February 23, 2022 IRGC launches airport on Iran’s Greater Tunb Island February 15, 2022 Latest articles Iran marks National Persian Gulf Day April 30, 2022 Iran’s Nour News website: No plans for IAEA chief’s visit to Tehran April 30, 2022 Iranian president calls for border control to contain Covid April 30, 2022 Iran’s economic growth rate was 5.8% last fall: Central Bank April 30, 2022 Iranian plain abounds with snake’s head flowers April 30, 2022 COVID-19 figures hit the lowest in Iran in nearly two years April 30, 2022 Popular articles Koofteh Berenji Recipe April 30, 2022 “Gaz” Candy, Traditional Souvenir of Iran’s Isfahan April 26, 2022 Reshteh Khoshkar: A Yummy Cookie for Ramadan April 21, 2022