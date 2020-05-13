Iran, Malaysia Discuss Collaboration in Coronavirus Fight

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Prime Minster of Malaysia have weighed plans for cooperation between the two Muslim nations in the battle with the novel coronavirus by sharing experiences and providing medical supplies.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expressed readiness to share the experiences of Tehran and Kuala Lumpur in tackling COVID-19 and to cooperate in supplying the medical and health products.

They also described the coronavirus outbreak as a global challenge and agreed on the need for collective action by the Islamic countries in the battle with the disease.

The Iranian president and the Malaysia prime minister also highlighted the significance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stressed the need to save the nuclear deal, denounced the US’ illegal sanctions against Iran -particularly in the current conditions- as a violation of human rights, and pledged that Iran and Malaysia will continue to support each other in the international organizations and in defiance of the sanctions.

President Rouhani and Prime Minister Yassin further stressed the need to expedite the implementation of the financial and trade agreements signed between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur in the past, specifically the deals inked during the previous Malaysian premier’s tenure.

They also promised to spare no effort to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two Muslim nations, which has been in progress and has grown over years.

The Iranian president finally invited the Malaysian leader to pay a visit to Iran at an appropriate time.

In December 2019, President Rouhani visited Kuala Lumpur to take part in the KL Summit 2019. He also held a meeting with former prime minister of Malaysia Mahathir Bin Mohamad, who had expressed the Southeast Asian country’s determination to continue economic and trade relations with Iran in defiance of the “illegal” sanctions against Tehran.