Iran stresses main suspect in Ukraine plane crash still in detention

The clarification on Tuesday came after one of the lawyers of the families of the victims claimed in an interview that the main suspect has been released on bail.

The Judiciary’s Media Center released a statement, noting that the suspect has been in custody since early 2020.

All the 176 on board the Ukraine flight PS752 en route to Kiev were killed after it crashed minutes after takeoff near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

Amid tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq days earlier, Iran’s air defense mistook the aircraft for a military target.