Official: ICAO court issues ruling on Ukraine plane crash in favor of Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ukraine Plane Crash

The court that deals with the cases on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued a verdict on a 2020 Ukrainian plane crash incident over Tehran sky, exonerating Iran from accusations of intentionally downing the airliner, the Iranian vice president for legal affairs announced.

Mohammad Dehghan gave an update on the legal case, saying despite the court ruling, a few countries have filed lawsuits against Iran with two courts, including at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that are going through the legal procedures.

He explained that Iran has filed an objection against some European countries that have taken the legal measure, although their citizens were not on the plane, without naming any country.

All the 176 on board the Ukraine flight PS752 en route to Kiev were killed after it crashed minutes after takeoff near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

Iran’s Judiciary has dismissed reports that the suspect in the incident has been released on bail.

