Ukraine official says Iran to face consequences over drone attacks, Tehran denies involvement

“Tehran has become a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities,” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter.

“Attack on Kyiv with 50 Shaheds on City Day is another eloquent confirmation of this truth,” the adviser said, referencing an annual holiday celebrating the capital.

“In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and realizing the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences,” he added.

“Today, I would like to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of life, in particular the law of the boomerang. Do not be confused by the illusion of geographical remoteness or a misunderstanding of Ukraine’s priorities today. Once released, Shahed will definitely find its way to its manufacturer one day,” Podolyak warned.

Podolyak said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would propose to the government sanctions on Iran for 50 years.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, specified the sanctions proposed would include trade, financial and technological restrictions on Iranians, barring Iranian shipments and flights through Ukrainian territory, and a ban on Iranian citizens from withdrawing funds from Ukraine.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.