In a tweet, Nour News referred to the new anti-Iran comments by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who once again accused Tehran of involvement in the Russian war on his country, threatening the Islamic Republic with “consequences.”

The advisor introduced a bill proposing additional sanctions against Iran for 50 years. The Ukrainian parliament adopted the bill.

Iran has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, for which Kiev has so far failed to provide any evidence.

Nour News said Podolyak’s baseless lies against Iran could have a heavy price for Ukraine.

The repetition of such claims “which could entail serious consequences for Ukraine shows its officials have turned into a plaything.”

In January, Poldolyak had created yet another headache for Ukraine by claiming that Kiev was involved in an abortive sabotage operation at a military facility in Isfahan, central Iran.