Ukraine president proposes imposing sectoral sanctions against Iran for five decades

In the draft resolution on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament, it was stated that “Implementation of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on the Islamic Republic of Iran for 50 years”.

If the bill is passed by the lawmakers, commercial activities with Iran will be completely banned, the transit of resources, flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine will be stopped.

In addition, it will become impossible to attract capital to Iranians living outside Ukraine. In addition, a number of measures could be implemented by Kiev against Tehran, including a ban on any investment in Iran.

Ukraine and Western countries have accused Iran of providing Russia with military drones for use in the war. Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with UAVs to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also stressed that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.