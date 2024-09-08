Ukraine warns Iran against sending ballistic missiles to Russia as Tehran denies media reports

Kyiv made the statement in reaction to recent media reports that Iran has sent ballistic missiles to boost Russian forces amid their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“For more than two years now, Ukraine has been suffering daily Russian terror attacks with all types of deadly weapons, including Iranian-made drones,” the foreign ministry noted.

“The deepening military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses a serious security threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole of Europe, the Middle East, and the world,” it commented.

The mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has rejected the accusation of Iran supplying ballistic missiles to Russia as baseless and misleading.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged,” the mission said on Friday.

“Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” it added.

“Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict,” the mission noted.

Tehran has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. Iran has called for a ceasefire, blaming the lingering conflict on Western arms supplies to Kiev.

Russia has repeatedly warned against the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, saying it prolongs the conflict.