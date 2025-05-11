Iran refutes ‘totally absurd’ claims of sending missile launchers to Russia

Citing two supply launchers for short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, Reuters reported that Iran was preparing to deliver Fath-360 launchers to Russia, which would give Moscow additional firepower in the war with Ukraine.

The missiles have a range of 75 miles (120 km) and could be used to target Ukrainian frontline positions, nearby military facilities, and population centers close to Russia’s border, Reuters said.

Iran’s mission said the allegation was “utterly absurd.”

“We regret that Reuters persists in its habit of circulating baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said in a statement.

“So long as conflict persists between the parties, Iran will abstain from rendering any form of military assistance to either side,” it added.

The United States previously accused Iran of sending Fath-360 missiles to Russia last September on nine Russian-flagged ships. But reports at the time suggested the missile launchers had not been included in the shipment.

The Western security officials and the regional source, speaking anonymously to Reuters, alleged that the delivery of the launchers was imminent but declined to provide further details, including reasons for the apparent delay in their initial transfer.

Faced with similar accusations in the past, Iran’s mission to the UN clarified in September that the Islamic Republic regarded as inhumane any military assistance to parties of the Ukraine conflict that would increase damage to lives and infrastructure.

Iran has stressed that the United States and its European allies have prolonged the war by sending advanced weapons to Ukraine.