Interior minister: Terrorists should be afraid of Iranian nation’s wrath

In an interview with the state-run IRINN news channel earlier on Thursday, Ahmad Vahidi said the security situation in Kerman is under control and the security forces are working to identity and arrest those who were involved in the deadly blasts.

He also said healthcare and medical teams have been mobilized to treat the wounded.

Two bombs went off on Wednesday evening at a ceremony commemorating the prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in US drone strike in 2020 at Baghdad International Airport.

Official figures put the number of the fatalities at 84, revised down from an earlier 103, and the injured at 284.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the attacks bear the hallmarks of terrorist attacks by Daesh.

Some Iranian media have also blamed Israel for the deadly incident, running headlines in their Thursday editions that the Israeli regime should await ‘harsh revenge.’