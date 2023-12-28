Iran mourns loss of female soccer star

People in the historic city of Shiraz, in southern Iran, gathered in Hafezi-eh Stadium to hold funeral procession for the famous football player, whose life was cut short in a devastating car accident a few days ago.

In response to this heartbreaking loss and as a mark of respect, the Football League organization, in agreement with clubs and in acknowledgment of the overwhelming grief, had postponed the seventh week of league fixtures.

Tributes and messages of remembrance have poured in from players, clubs, and fans, reflecting the impact Mohammadi had on the sport and the hearts of those she touched.

