Iran lifts mask mandate for outdoor settings as COVID-19 recedes

Abbas Shirozhan said on state television on Saturday, “Wearing masks in outdoor settings is not mandatory for now,” as no Iranian city is currently classified as ‘red’ (high risk) or orange (moderate risk) on the country’s color-coded coronavirus tracking map.

“For the time being, we have 357 ‘blue’ cities and 90 ‘yellow’ cities, with no ‘red’ or ‘orange’ spots at all. If the color categories see changes, citizens will need to wear masks outdoors again,” the health official added.

Iranian authorities have, however, advised all Iranians to keep observing health protocols despite a downward trend in COVID-19 deaths and infections.

Thanks to a successful nationwide fight, Iran has managed to reduce the number of coronavirus deaths from several hundred a day to near zero.

Over 80 percent of the population in the country has been fully vaccinated, with officials advising the people to get booster shots.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,383 on Saturday, with four more people reported dead in 24 hours, according Iran’s Health Ministry.