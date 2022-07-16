Saturday, July 16, 2022
Iranian actress Leila Hatami on Venice jury with Julianne Moore

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Actress Leila Hatami

Iranian Actress Leila Hatami has been selected as a member of the 79th Venice film festival's jury alongside American actress Juliane Moore.

Moore will preside on a jury made up of three women and four men.

Other members of the jury are French director Audrey Diwan, winner of last year’s Venice Golden Lion for abortion drama “Happening”, British author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”), Italian director Leonardo di Costanzo, who was in Venice last year with prison drama “The Inner Cage”, Argentina’s Mariano Cohn, also in Venice last year with comedy “Official Competition” starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, and Spanish director and producer Rodrigo Sorogoyen, whose film “Mother” screened in Venice’s Horizons section in 2019.

Hatami broke out globally with Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation” that won the Oscar to the best foreign language film in 2010.

Venice’s 79th edition will run Aug. 31-Sept. 10. Venice is the world’s oldest film festival.

