Iran’s Leader says high voter turnout in presidential election disappoints foes

The Leader made the remarks on Tuesday in an address to thousands of Iranians from the provinces of Tehran, Gilan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Markazi and North Khorasan on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and ahead of the Friday presidential election.

The Iranian nation is to face a test, Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the June 28 presidential election.

Iranians will go to the polls on Friday to elect the next president from among the six candidates vying to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

“Elections are always a test, but now [they are] more [important] than ever,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed hope that the election will be a source of pride for the Iranian nation through their “maximum participation” and choosing “the most qualified” candidate.

“One of the factors that enable the Islamic Republic to overcome its enemy is the election,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

He further advised people to show a high voter turnout in the election to silence the country’s ill-wishers, noting whenever participation was low it served as a tool for the enemies to reproach the Islamic establishment.

The Leader criticized the politicians who believe in reliance on world powers, saying they “think all the ways of progress pass through the US; No, it is not like that”.

“The one who thinks that it is not possible to take steps without favors of the US, he will not manage [the country] well,” he emphasized.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the most qualified candidate is the person who is capable of tapping into domestic opportunities and capacities, among them the country’s young, educated generation.

“The Islamic Republic has shown that it can advance without relying on foreigners and it has done so.”

The Leader added that he has always believed in interaction with the entire world, with one or two exceptions.

Ayatollah Khamenei further expounded that his call for not pinning hope on foreigners “does not translate into severing relations [with them], but it means national bravery and national independence”.