Iran Leader Grants Clemency to 2,315 Inmates

The 2,315 inmates who were granted Islamic clemency through the Leader’s approval had been convicted at the country’s public and Islamic Revolution courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the approval on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in response to a letter from Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi who had asked for clemency for a large group of eligible convicts.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the country’s Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement.

Each year in February, when Iran marks the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei grants an amnesty for a number of prisoners.

On Tuesday, Iran will mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which put an end to the monarchical rule of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.