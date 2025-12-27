African Union refutes ‘any recognition of Somaliland’ after Israel declaration

In a statement issued by its head, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the AU called for African borders to be respected and said: “Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia… risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

The chief of the pan-African body, which counts Somalia as a member, stated that he “firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity” and stating that Somaliland “remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has stated that he announced “the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state”.

“The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” Netanyahu’s office said, referring to several agreements between Israel and Arab countries brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency to normalise ties with Israel.

It added Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit.