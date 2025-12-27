IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Minor earthquake shakes northeastern Tehran, renewing warnings over seismic risks

By IFP Editorial Staff
A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck northeastern Tehran province on Saturday morning, briefly shaking parts of the capital and nearby areas, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

The tremor occurred at 9:52 a.m. local time, at a depth of about seven kilometers. Residents in Pardis and several districts in northeastern Tehran reported feeling the quake.

Tehran’s provincial emergency services said no injuries or damage have been reported so far.

“Our assessments indicate that this earthquake caused no casualties,” the spokesperson for Tehran Emergency Organization said.

Although the quake was relatively weak, it has once again highlighted concerns about Tehran’s vulnerability to major seismic events. Experts have long warned that Iran lies on several major seismic fault lines, and Tehran itself is surrounded by active faults, including the Mosha, North Tehran and Rey faults.

Seismologists and disaster management officials have repeatedly cautioned that a strong earthquake in the capital could have devastating consequences, given Tehran’s high population density, aging infrastructure in some areas, and limited preparedness in certain districts.

