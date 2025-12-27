Media WireMiddle East

Militant group claims responsibility for Syria mosque bombing

By IFP Media Wire

A militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in an Alawite-majority area of Syria's Homs on Friday, which killed at least eight people.

In a statement on Telegram, the Saraya Ansar al-Sunna announced its fighters “detonated a number of explosive devices” in the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque, which is located in an Alawite area.

The group was formed after the ouster of ruler Bashar al-Assad, who is a member of the Alawite community.

The militant group had claimed responsibility for a Damascus church bombing in June.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has called Friday’s deadly bombing of a Homs mosque a “desperate attempt” to destabilise the country, vowing to hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement, the ministry condemned “this cowardly criminal act”, which killed at least eight people, saying it came “in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people”.

The ministry reiterated its “firm stance in combating terrorism in all its forms”, stressing that “such crimes will not deter the Syrian state from continuing its efforts to consolidate security, protect citizens, and hold those involved accountable”.

 

