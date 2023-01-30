Monday, January 30, 2023
Iran’s leader says economic growth essential for resolving economic woes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described economic growth as essential for eradicating poverty and resolving economic woes of people.

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking in a meeting with a group of Iranian entrepreneurs and manufacturers as well as representatives of knowledge-based companies on Monday.

He also spoke about workforce, saying, “If we are highly active and know how to preserve our workforce, we will no longer need to employ personnel from other countries.”

The leader made the comment in response to a call for employing foreigners. Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran does not need foreign workface.

He noted that Iran’s future is bright and this calls for rapid economic growth.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said economic growth is vital for resolving the problems people are experiencing in their livelihoods.

He outlined the reasons why Iran has fallen behind in some fields, enumerating mismanagement and sanctions as some of those reasons.

During the meeting, 14 people including manufacturers and entrepreneurs briefed
Ayatollah Khamenei on their achievements.

