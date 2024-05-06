Monday, May 6, 2024
Iran Leader: Israel would not dare to commit savage crimes without US support

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Israel would not and did not have the power to show such savage behavior if it were not for the United States’ help.

Addressing a meeting with officials in charge of Haj pilgrimage affairs on Monday, the Leader said the ongoing genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip exposed the blood thirsty nature of the occupying regime that has its roots in the Western civilization.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the incessant Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year that has so far left around 35,000 people dead, and the Palestinian resistance are key criteria that will go down in history and show human beings the way forward to the future.

He said, “These are not issues of interest for today and these days, but rather, they will remain in history.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said someone who is complicit in or supports a murder, cannot be treated kindly.

