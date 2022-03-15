Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Iran lawmakers vote to scrap clock shifts

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s parliament has voted to end one-hour clock changes which extended daylight hours from the beginning of spring across the country.

The administration is now allowed to set the starting hours of organizations, departments and affiliated centers in different parts of the country in accordance with the hot months of the year.

The lawmakers voted to stop the clock changes despite opposition from the parliament’s research center.

The research center has reiterated that clock shifts play an important role in reducing electricity consumption.

It demanded that the country continue to move clocks forward by an hour in spring then back again in the autumn.

