Iran Launches Int’l Cooperation Program on Technological Development

Iran has unveiled a program to work with international experts and entrepreneurs to tap into their potential in order to give fresh impetus to the trend of technological development in the country.

Under the cooperation plan, non-Iranian experts and entrepreneurs can hand in their applications to receive support and loans from the International Interactions Centre of the Science and Technology Department of the Iranian president’s office.

The move is aimed at promoting the recruitment mechanism and utilizing the potentialities of scientists, researchers, technological experts and entrepreneurs.

Officials say the program facilitates the establishment of links between international experts and local knowledge-based and innovative companies.

A program is also underway to facilitate conditions for Iranian expats who have returned home.