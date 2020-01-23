Iran Lauds China’s Fight against Coronavirus

In a Thursday message posted on his Twitter account in Chinese, Foreign Minister Zarif voiced Iran’s support for the Chinese people in the wake of the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

In his message, Zarif also praised the Chinese government for responding in a timely and decisive manner in the fight against the new coronavirus-infected pneumonia epidemic.

People from all over the country were united in their hearts, so that there was confidence that China would win the epidemic prevention and control war, he added.

The minister further hoped that all Chinese people would have a healthy and peaceful Spring Festival and wished them health in the Chinese Year of the Rat.

Regardless of adversity, Iran has always stood by the Chinese people, he concluded.