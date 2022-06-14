Iran Labor Minister announces resignation

Abdolmaleki announced his resignation in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi, in which he said he is leaving to help “increase coordination” in the government.

Abdolmaleki is the first minister in Raisi’s cabinet to leave office, and resigns after being at the helm for just 300 days.

Earlier, reports said Raisi is going to accept Abdolmaleki’s resignation and will likely designate Mohammad Hadi Zahedivafa, who is currently deputy first vice president for economic coordination and supervision, as caretaker labor minister.