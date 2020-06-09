Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for the promotion of economic relations with Kyrgyzstan, saying the two countries can expand their trade ties in compliance with the health protocols regardless of the prospect for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Tuesday, President Rouhani stressed the need for the enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Bishkek.

“We should not wait for an end to the coronavirus for economic cooperation, as we can expand the trade exchanges and economic cooperation within the framework of the health protocols,” the Iranian president added.

He also noted that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has provided a good opportunity for closer economic and trade interaction between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, calling for efforts to broaden the bilateral ties within the framework of the economic union.

President Rouhani further pointed to the completion of a sports complex project in the Kyrgyz city of Osh with the help of Iranian engineers, saying the Iranian companies are fully prepared to offer technical and engineering services to Kyrgyzstan.

“The Iranian engineers and experts are ready for cooperation (with Kyrgyzstan) in the construction of power plants, power transmission lines, dams, and roads, and in the projects on development of electricity facilities,” he stated.

The president also highlighted Iran’s success in the battle with COVID-19 and the production of the necessary equipment by the Iranian knowledge-based companies, stressing, “Undoubtedly, in order for us to be able to protect our people against this virus, all countries should assist each other.”

“Despite the restrictions and pressures imposed by the US against Iran, we have fortunately achieved good success in the fight against the virus, and could also help a number of friendly countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, in the battle with the disease,” President Rouhani noted.

For his part, President Jeenbekov emphasized the need for the enhancement of relations with Iran in all fields, saying, “Kyrgyzstan will always remain a friend and brother of Iran.”

He further expressed gratitude to Iran for giving Kyrgyzstan medical assistance in the battle with the novel coronavirus.

“Iran has achieved good success in producing the equipment for the fight against coronavirus, and I’m glad that we can meet our demands in this field through Iran,” he noted.

Pointing to the far-reaching impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy, the Kyrgyz president called for efforts to broaden the trade and economic relations and increase joint investment.

Back in May, Iran sent a consignment of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical cargo weighing more than 3 tonnes was delivered by a charter flight from Mashhad to Bishkek on May 18.