Iran, KRG Discuss Iraq Developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and KRG President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Monday evening.

In the get-together, the two officials discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the current conditions in Iraq and northern Syria, among other issues of mutual interest.

Iraq has been gripped by anti-government protests since early October.

More than 230 Iraqis have been killed in the protests this month.

At least 74 people were killed in Iraq on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces in the second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government.