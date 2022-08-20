Iranian Judiciary says efforts underway to bring anti-Iran terrorists to justice

Kazem Gharibabadi was speaking during a meeting with the families of terrorism martyrs in the city of Sanandaj, the capital city of the western province of Kurdistan.

Gharibabadi said Iran’s top priorities in the international level are to fight sanctions, protect the rights of the victims of sanctions and also bring members of terrorist groups to justice and put them on trial.

The Judiciary’s deputy chief for international affairs said Iran is serious about fighting terrorist groups and their actions.

Thousands of people have been killed as a result of acts of terrorism following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Most of the killings were committed by the terror group Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), which is now supported by the US and a few European states.

A number of Iranians have also died as a result of what Tehran calls oppressive sanctions by the US.

Iran is now under hundreds of such bans and is trying to get them lifted.