Monday, May 29, 2023
Iran busts ‘Israeli-tied’ terror group planning assassinations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

A senior Iranian judicial official says security forces have dismantled a terror group tied to the Israeli regime, which was planning to conduct assassination operations in the country.

Hojjatoleslam Abdollahi, the head of the Judiciary’s intelligence department, said the 14 members of the terror group were arrested by intelligence forces in Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province in coordination with the Judiciary.

The terrorists, he added, were planning to identify certain individuals and assassinate them.

The Israeli regime has a long record of sabotage operations in Iran, mainly targeting its nuclear facilities.

The regime has the blood of several senior Iranian nuclear scientists on its hands.

