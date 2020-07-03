Iran, Iraq Weigh Plans to Boost Defence Ties

Officials from Iran and Iraq have explored avenues to enhance defence and security cooperation between the two Muslim neighbours and carry out the previous military agreements.

In a Friday meeting in Baghdad, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military attaché in Iraq, General Mostafa Moradian, and Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defence Committee Mohammed Redha Al-Haidar discussed the ways to promote security and defense cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also weighed plans to implement the military and defense agreements that Tehran and Baghdad have already signed, and called for the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields.

In the meeting, also attended by a number of Iraqi lawmakers, Al-Haidar expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting the Arab country in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group, describing the assistance as a sign of fraternity between Iran and Iraq.

In a videoconference with his Iraqi counterpart Juma Anad Saadoun in May, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami had called for closer defence cooperation and strategic partnership with the new Iraqi government for regional security and stability.