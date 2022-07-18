Iran praises Iraq’s efforts in advancing regional talks

Amirabdollahian and Hussein discussed on Sunday bilateral and international issues, including Iran-Saudi Arabia talks.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed Tehran’s readiness to continue consultation and opinion exchange with the Iraqi counterpart to pursue issues of common interest in bilateral and regional areas.

Hussein shared his evaluation with Amirabdollahian on the recent Jedda meeting where Iraq was represented.

The Iraqi foreign minister stated that Baghdad had the required conversations for regional cooperation in the meeting and would continue efforts in line with peace and stability of the region.