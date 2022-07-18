Monday, July 18, 2022
Iran praises Iraq’s efforts in advancing regional talks

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and Iraq FMs Hossein Amirabdolahian & Fuad Hussein

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, hailed Baghdad’s role in initiating regional talks.

Amirabdollahian and Hussein discussed on Sunday bilateral and international issues, including Iran-Saudi Arabia talks.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed Tehran’s readiness to continue consultation and opinion exchange with the Iraqi counterpart to pursue issues of common interest in bilateral and regional areas.

Hussein shared his evaluation with Amirabdollahian on the recent Jedda meeting where Iraq was represented.

The Iraqi foreign minister stated that Baghdad had the required conversations for regional cooperation in the meeting and would continue efforts in line with peace and stability of the region.

