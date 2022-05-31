Iran’s successful participation in 3 international handicrafts events in Uzbekistan

According to the General Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Pouya Mahmoudian said on Saturday, May 28, 2022: “Holding three major international events in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, with a focus on handicrafts has had great achievements for Iran’s handicrafts, especially compared to regional countries, in a way that it has had a significant impact on boosting our regional and international credit in the field of handicrafts and has increased the willingness of tourists from other countries to travel to Iran.”

The international event was held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, from May 21st to 25th. The event was organized by the Artists Union of Uzbekistan in various sections, including exhibition, handicrafts competition, fashion show, cultural and educational events and a practical and scientific meeting to set out the vision for traditional gold and jewelry designing.

Receiving the International Authenticity Seal

Mahmoudian stated: “The first event included the judging section for the World Crafts Council’s Award of Excellence, in which 48 works were submitted from the Islamic Republic of Iran. Fortunately, 38 of the works were granted the Award of Excellence by the judges.”

Receiving the top prize in the jewelry festival of the international event in Uzbekistan

The festival was attended by 58 countries, some of which are members of the World Crafts Council, and booths were set up to introduce the works by the artists. Eight artists from the Islamic Republic of Iran participated in the competition.

Mahmoudian said: “58 countries competed in the second event, which included holding the International Jewelry Festival. In this event, Ali Asghar Khaksari from Mashhad, the world-renowned city of cutting precious and semi-precious stones, won the top prize of the festival.”

Holding the 30th General Assembly of the World Crafts Council in Iran

Mahmoudian stated: “I took part online in the third event, which included the third meeting of the Executive Committee of the World Crafts Council in 2022.”

“It was ratified in the event that the 30th General Assembly of the World Crafts Council will be held in May 2023 in Shiraz, the internationally famed city of handicrafts.”

He added: “Holding the Fajr Festival of Handicrafts and Traditional Arts in 2022 with the participation of representatives of the member states of the World Crafts Council and selecting top works of the council at international level were among other decisions approved in the third event.”

“At the end of the meeting, it was also decided that the details of the programs approved by Iran will be sent to the World Crafts Council.”