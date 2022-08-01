Iran interior ministry says Taliban should brief guards on border limits

Majid Mirahmadi was referring to the clashes between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces on Sunday, which were triggered after a number of Afghan border guards took “provocative actions” at Zahak area along the Iran-Afghanistan border.

“The Iranian border guards managed the situation and prevented the tensions from escalating,” Mirahmadi said.

“Unfortunately, Afghan border guards took another provocative action in the same area today and fired at Iranian border guards.”

The official added that the incident triggered a limited gun battle with Iranian forces that lasted for about one hour.

Since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August 2021, violations of the Iranian territory by Afghan border guards have led to several episodes of border clashes.