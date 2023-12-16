Iran interior minister warns terrorists against any attempt to jeopardize natl. security

“Terrorists wanted to create chaos in society by sowing discord between Shiites and Sunnis, but our youth made sacrifices and stood firm to protect the country’s security, and blind-hearted terrorists should know that they will pay a heavy price,” said Ahmad Vahidi in a funeral held for the 11 people killed in a terrorist attack on a police station in the town of Rask in southeastern Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province on Friday.

The victims included law enforcement members, among them senior officers.

“Terrorists will no longer have peace. These terrorists killed our dear young people on international terrorists’ orders. They should know that they will never be able to escape from our fighters,” he added.

The so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tehran says the separatist terror group is supported by the US and Israel. The group has been behind several deadly bombings, ambushes and other attacks on Iranian security forces and civilians in the region, as well as abductions.