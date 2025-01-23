IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran’s Interests Section Office prioritizes assistance to Los Angeles Iranians

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran's Interests Section Office in Washington D.C., announced that following the office's call for assistance to Iranians affected by the first wave of wildfires in Los Angeles, they received numerous emails from the Iranian community.

Expressing sympathy for those impacted by the fires in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Abolfazl Mehrabadi stated that the office has communicated various means of assistance to the affected individuals.

He emphasized that many Iranians who lost their documents and passports in the initial fires received expedited, cost-free replacements.

Highlighting the significant losses faced by many Iranians in Los Angeles, particularly those in the real estate and car dealership industries, Mehrabadi noted that some individuals lost multiple residential units.

Despite this, there is no precise data on the number of affected individuals or the extent of the damages at this time, he added.

According to latest figures, over 500,000 Iranians live in Los Angeles.

The recent fire incident in Los Angeles, known as the Hughes Fire, started on January 22. Fueled by strong winds and severe drought conditions, the fire rapidly grew from 500 acres to over 9,000 acres in just a few hours.

