Iran Intelligence Ministry arrests terrorist group leader

The ministry said the terrorist, it identified as “Masmatous”, was attested one month ago.

The terrorist grouping’s commander, Jamshid Sharmahd, was earlier arrested in an operation by the Intelligence Ministry.

Tondar is the terrorist grouping, which conducted the bombing attack on Shohada congregation center, run by Rahpouyan Vesal Association, of the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in April 2008. The attack left 14 people dead and 200 others injured.

The grouping was also behind the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Ali Mohammadi with a bomb planted in his car in January 2010.

Masmatous was the first person, who announced the assassination on his website.